$31 million awarded for affordable senior housing in Webster & Elmira

CDS housing has received $19.5 million in state funding to build a 96-unit affordable senior living community in the town of Webster, as well as $11.87 million to construct a 50-unit affordable and integrated senior living community in the city of Elmira. The housing community will be open to seniors 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and veterans. “These integrated housing communities are places of inclusion where people of all abilities can live and pursue their dreams,” said CDS Life Transitions President/CEO Sankar Sewnauth.

READ MORE

Source: 13 WHAM