Affordable units for seniors planned for Mount Laurel

A nonprofit developer has proposed 71 affordable units for senior citizens here. Fair Share Housing Development Inc., an affiliate of a housing advocacy nonprofit in Cherry Hill, seeks to build the complex at Ark Road and Hovtech Boulevard. The Mount Laurel planning board considered the proposal for Phase 1 of the project at its meeting on Thursday. The organization has filed an application with the planning board for property designated as block 302.15, lots 2 and 3 on the municipal tax map.

Source: Courier-Post