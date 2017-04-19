Newsletter 

Affordable units for seniors planned for Mount Laurel

0 Comment

A nonprofit developer has proposed 71 affordable units for senior citizens here. Fair Share Housing Development Inc., an affiliate of a housing advocacy nonprofit in Cherry Hill, seeks to build the complex at Ark Road and Hovtech Boulevard. The Mount Laurel planning board considered the proposal for Phase 1 of the project at its meeting on Thursday. The organization has filed an application with the planning board for property designated as block 302.15, lots 2 and 3 on the municipal tax map.

READ MORE
Source: Courier-Post

You May Also Like

Jobs growth fuels an already hot Philly-area apartment market

0

Fed: U.S. economy is growing, but unevenly

0

Goldman’s Blankfein: US economy not off rails

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *