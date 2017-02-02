Aging in Place: The Value of Senior Housing

Change is never easy, but with access to a circle of support and the right services it can alleviate stress and provide encouragement. As baby boomers continue to age, senior housing will continue to be a valuable commercial real estate investment class with significant potential for a high return on investment (ROI), especially as a long-term investment for both ground-up developments and value-add renovations. But developing or owning senior housing facilities requires immense knowledge of housing, seniors’ needs and the health care industry alike. Integrating service providers with experience in senior housing can bring added value to these assets while providing tenants with access to services, which truly makes a difference in their lives. As an owner, investor or developer looking to get involved in senior housing, there are a number of considerations to take into account to achieve the greatest ROI for the asset.

