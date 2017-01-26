Aligning Branding, Storytelling and Design

Here’s a question: Why is branding such an important part of the interior design process? Answer: When brought in early in the design process, branding—that is, expressions of a company’s essential identity—makes people think and leads to a more dynamic and layered design. Many firms look for ways to tell their story and highlight their history, which, when done through graphic design and branding, can become a vibrant expression of a firm’s essence, while driving the architecture and design of a space in a more dynamic way. While a literal way to relay a client’s story to customers could be with a visually compelling timeline, a less obvious approach could use graphics to propel concepts that align with the firm’s values.

