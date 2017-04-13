Allegro senior housing detailed as four-story, mixed residential

Planning board members heard more details on Allegro Senior Living’s application to build a senior living project and to a sub-divide and site plan approval for a parcel of land on Old Hook Road. United Water/ Suez currently owns the 64.8-acre property of which Allegro Senior Living seeks to develop on 9.2 acres located at 200 Old Hook Road. Allegro is under contract for the property upon approval of the subdivision and to build the 177-unit senior-only development.

Source: North Jersey