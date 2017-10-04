Newsletter 

Amazon Presents a Prime Opportunity to Transform a City’s Housing Market—but Where?

0 Comments

Amazon’s announcement that it plans to build a second headquarters somewhere in North America to employ tens of thousands of well-paid workers has set off a frenzy of let’s-make-a-deal maneuvering among the nation’s urban officials, all desperately vying to land the online retailer. The winning city will be announced sometime in 2018. Suspenseful much? So why are cities tripping over themselves to win the contract? It’s simple: The new Amazon HQ could become a true game-changer for most metros.

Source: Realtor

READ MORE

You May Also Like

Study: Tallahassee Housing Among Most Affordable U.S. Markets, But There’s A Catch

0

Napa Sanitation reviews barriers to affordable housing

0

Your next mortgage might be written in green

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *