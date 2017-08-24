America’s 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets for August 2017

Home prices remained at seasonal and historical peaks, and yet homes also sold at a record pace in August, moving off the market 8% faster than last year, according to a preliminary analysis of the month’s data on realtor.com®. That’s because the lack of homes for sale has been spurring desperate buyers to bid up prices and move quickly to close. In fact, the median age of property listings on realtor.com in August is 66 days, which is two more days than last month but still six fewer days than this time last year.

Source: Realtor.com

