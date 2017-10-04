American optimism about the economy hits an all-time high in new CNBC survey
The public’s views on the economy continue to cruise at lofty levels but the optimism does not appear to be lifting the president’s approval rating. The third-quarter CNBC All-America Economic Survey found 43 percent of the public believes the economy is excellent or good, a record high in the 10-year history of the survey. Thirty-six percent believes the economy will get better, down a couple of points from last quarter, but just 23 percent say it will get worse, down 6 points.
Source: CNBC