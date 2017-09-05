AMLI 3464, Atlanta’s First High Rise to Earn GOLD Under LEED for Homes Program

AMLI 3464, one of ten AMLI Residential developments in the metro-Atlanta area, was recently certified under the LEED for Homes program at the GOLD level – the first high rise to receive this certification under the LEED for Homes program.

AMLI residential is one of the preeminent multifamily companies in the nation focused on building environmentally sustainable homes, and this recent and unprecedented certification is yet another testament to their bold commitment to a better environment.

This certification also brings AMLI’s total number of LEED certified properties to 28 nationwide. AMLI 3464’s many sustainable amenities that helped the property earn this prestigious certification include:

· Entergy Star® appliances

· Breatheasy® smoke-free community — inside and out

· Electric vehicle charging stations

· Secure bike storage and repair room

· A community recycling program

· Close proximity to public transit

· Use of healthy building materials

· Premium air filters and fresh air ventilation systems

For more information on AMLI Residential, visit www.amli.com.