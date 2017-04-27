Is this the most appealing housing market for young home buyers?

Millennials looking to buy a home should check out St. Louis, Mo. The St. Louis suburb of Brentwood ranked as the best place for this cohort who are, for the most part, first-time home buyers to buy a home in the U.S., according to ranking by online real estate investment management firm HomeUnion. Not to be confused with its more famous Californian counterpart, Missouri’s Brentwood had roughly 8,055 residents as of the 2010 Census and sits on just two square miles of land. The city is located in St. Louis’ inner ring of suburbs, less than 10 miles from the larger city’s downtown.

READ MORE

Source: MarketWatch