Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a 300-Unit Multifamily Community in Marietta, Georgia

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) (“PAC” or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of a 300-unit Class A multifamily community in Marietta, Georgia constructed in 2016 called Aldridge at Town Village. “This is a brand new and attractive property that we originated a real estate loan investment on over two years ago,” said Leonard A. Silverstein, the President and Chief Operating Officer for PAC. Mr. Silverstein added, “This acquisition demonstrates the success of our unique real estate loan investment program, which continues to create a tremendous pipeline of newly constructed Class A multifamily communities.”

Source: MarketInsider

