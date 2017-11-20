Once-Hot Apartment Construction Cooling as U.S. Housing Engine

Faster apartment building was instrumental in pulling the U.S. housing market out of its slump a decade ago. Now, that engine is starting to throttle back. A softening in the multifamily segment is something to keep an eye on even as overall homebuilding — which includes single-family dwellings that make up the largest share of the market — is expected to keep moving forward. The supply of apartments and condominiums has surged in recent years as builders responded to rising demand, fueled in part by young Americans who preferred to rent rather than purchase a home in the aftermath of the recession.

Source: Bloomberg