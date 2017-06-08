220-plus apartments coming to downtown Jeffersonville after board vote

Plans were set in motion Wednesday evening for the addition of at least 220 apartment units within two downtown Jeffersonville blocks, as part of the city’s hard-fought push for more residential development.

The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously in favor of projects on two pieces of property flanking Mulberry Street that have been eyed for development for years. “I think Jeffersonville is going to grow even more in a positive way, and [I’m] excited to see these projects take shape,” Mayor Mike Moore, also a redevelopment commissioner, said after the meeting.

Source: News and Tribune