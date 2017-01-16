BRING AR, VR TO YOUR HOMEBUYING EXPERIENCE WITH NEW APP FROM ROOOMY

The whole “try before you buy” concept is finally coming to interior design. Climb Real Estate and VR home design startup roOomy are now working with the augmented reality team at Google’s Tango to help consumers “make informed purchase designs on homes and home furnishings.” With the new app roOomy Reality, home buyers and shoppers will be able to virtually decorate various rooms and then take the design to open houses and superimpose their vision onto existing properties with the AR Google Tango camera. The app aims to provide users with an immersive experience — one that allows them to truly visualize a house as their home. “Homes that are well-staged sell faster and for more money as consumers struggle with fully visualizing a space’s potential,” said Pieter Aarts, CEO and Co-Founder of roOomy. “RoOomy is eliminating this problem with its AR/VR app by allowing shoppers to easily experience how interior design styles and home furnishing products will look room to room. The introduction of this technology into real estate has huge potential to transform the buying and selling process for real estate agents and consumers.”

