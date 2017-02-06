Architect Builds ‘Green’ House In St. Augustine, Hopes To Inspire Similar Projects

On a recent afternoon, visitors padded around Rory Reynolds’ just-completed house near Lighthouse Park on their shoe-less feet, free to inspect a residence constructed in a manner few are used to seeing. What makes the home a showpiece — aside for its incredible water views and overall style — is the fact that it is an ultra-efficient abode that was built to exacting standards of eco friendliness. While proud of what he designed and helped build, Reynolds, an architect from Los Angeles, would be happy if what he’s done wasn’t exactly unique. That’s one of the reasons the home was on display, with hosting duties shared by representatives of the green building industry. “St. Augustine doesn’t have anything really like this as far as green construction,” Reynolds said.

