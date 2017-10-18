Architects plan affordable housing

Architects Susan Scovell and Rebecca Bundy are teaming up to build affordable housing in Ketchum. The pair announced Friday that they plan to develop a 16-unit housing project in the community core in Ketchum. They hope to break ground in the spring and have residents move in by fall 2019. Three of the units would be community housing, under Ketchum’s ordinances, and the other 13 units would be 800 to 1,200 square feet and would be affordable to residents whose income is near or above the area median income.

Source: Idaho Mountain Express