Arlington Wins Affordable Housing Grant

Arlington was selected for a $320,000 Community Scale Housing Initiative grant for the development and construction of nine new affordable rental housing units in town. The idea is that 20 Westminster will be a nine-unit project, sponsored by the Housing Corporation of Arlington, and will provide affordable rental housing to low-income and extremely low-income households. The project has been in the works for years and is estimated to cost around $2.7 million.

Source: Patch

