In A First, Atlanta To Require Affordable Housing On Westside And Around BeltLine
Atlanta is trying out a new tool to keep neighborhoods affordable: zoning that requires developers to build lower cost units. The City Council voted this week to apply the requirement, called inclusionary zoning, to neighborhoods near Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Atlanta BeltLine. That means developers there now will have to dedicate a portion of their units to people making 60 to 80 percent of area median income.
Source: WABE