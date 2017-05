Homes in the country’s largest “net zero ready” housing community — about three miles south of Manor — will be ready for their first occupants this summer.

Douglas Gilliland, president of Taurus of Texas, developer of the Whisper Valley project, says the first 30 or so homes are under construction and will be finished in June or July. The builders are Pacesetter Homes and Avi Homes.

Source: CultureMap: Austin