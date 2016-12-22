AVJennings Launches $400m Masterplanned Community In Wollert

AVJennings’ newest $400m masterplanned community in Wollert, Victoria, Lyndarum North, launched this month, selling over 80 percent of available land to a majority first and second home buyer audience. The first stage was released exclusively to pre-registered Lyndarum North members, with 55 registrations in just fifteen minutes. The success of the first stage release confirms sustained pent up demand for land in the northern growth corridor, which has seen a recent surge in popularity with the median house price rising 12.2% in the last 12 months. AVJennings General Manager for Victoria Angus Johnson said the launch of Lyndarum North would bring much needed supply to the booming area, which is expected to grow by another 150,000 new residents in the next 20 years. “With increasing demand for homes in the northern growth corridor, Lyndarum North is delivering blocks starting from just $198,000, appealing to first home buyers and young families who are searching for an affordable entry into the housing market,” he said.

