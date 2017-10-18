Are Baby-Boomers Giving Up Homeownership?

On Wednesday RENTCafé, a research site providing original analysis on city-based studies and in-depth insights of the real estate market, reported that baby-boomers are currently dominating the rental home market. Utilizing the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data from Census ACS 5-year estimates for 2009-2015, the report analyzed tenure of occupied housing units, age groups, education attainment, and household types—ultimately discovering that across the nation, the number of baby-boomer renter households reported an increase of 2.5 million, which represents the largest net increase by an age group.

Source: The M Report