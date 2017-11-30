Study: Bakersfield has one of nation’s lowest home vacancy rates

Having trouble finding a house to buy in Bakersfield? You may not be the only one. Bakersfield has the eighth lowest house vacancy rate among the nation’s biggest cities, according to a study from Buffalo Business First. The business news site analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey and ranked Bakersfield in eighth place with a vacancy rate of 3.4 percent, based on a total inventory of 121,920 housing units. Four other California cities made the top 10, all in the Los Angeles area: Long Beach, Anaheim, San Jose and Santa Ana, which ranked at the top of the list at 1.6 percent.

READ MORE

Source: Joseph Luiz