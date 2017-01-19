Local banks land more than $3M for affordable housing

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati recently awarded about $3.6 million in grants to member financial institutions in the Dayton area to help develop 234 units of affordable housing. The grants include: * $1 million to help construct 40 multifamily rental units in Kettering for very low-income households, 35 of which will be dedicated to residents with special needs or who are transitioning out of homelessness. The grant was awarded to The Huntington National Bank and the Ohio Capital Finance Corp. for the benefit of Miami Valley Housing Opportunities Inc. in Dayton. * A $704,293 grant to construct 50 multifamily rental units in Springfield, reserved for low- and very low-income tenants with special needs. The grant was awarded to RiverHills Bank of Milford for the benefit of Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield.

