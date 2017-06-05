Bend developers opting for smaller subdivisions

The forthcoming Eastridge subdivision in Bend seems like a safe bet to Monte Vista Homes owner Luke Pickerill and his land-development partner SGS Development. Monte Vista plans to build 31 homes on 5.3 acres in an area east of 27th Street near Mountain View High School. It’s nowhere near the size of subdivisions that were planned during the last housing boom, and Pickerill said he likes it that way. Considering the losses builders and developers experienced when the housing bubble burst, he said, “I don’t know that anybody has the appetite to do that level of development in Bend.”

Source: The Bulletin