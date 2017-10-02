Here’s the single, best thing Trump could do for the U.S. economy

The best thing President Trump could do for the economy certainly isn’t tax cuts. It’s not getting rid of the Affordable Care Act. It’s not even his infrastructure plan (remember that?). It’s the reappointment of Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen for another term. Yellen’s four-year term expires in February 2018, and she’s clearly in the running for reappointment. There are others on the list, but none have Yellen’s experience, her track record or her commitment to full employment and growth.

Source: The Washington Post

