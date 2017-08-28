Newsletter 

Billings Urban Frontier House wins LEED Platinum certification

The house, designed to be totally off the grid, is located at 702 N. 23rd St. It includes self-contained, self-sustaining systems for energy, water, and wastewater, including photovoltaic panels, rainwater collection, DC lighting, composting toilets, a wind turbine and an indoor garden room. Renewable and reclaimed materials are featured prominently throughout the house. Platinum is the highest level of certification in the LEED rating system.

Source: KTVQ

