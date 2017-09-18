Newsletter 

Billions in new funding for low-income housing passes the California Legislature

State legislators gave final approval to a package of major legislation aimed at addressing the state’s housing affordability problems. On Friday afternoon the state Senate passed Senate Bills 2, 3 and 35 — legislation Gov. Jerry Brown has said he will sign. SB 2, a $75 fee on mortgage refinances and other real estate transactions except for home and commercial property sales, is expected to raise $250 million a year to help finance low-income developments.

Source: LA Times

