Bipartisan Group Of Senators Working On Fannie And Freddie Behind The Scenes
On Thursday, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Mel Watt reportedly testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee calling for Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to begin retaining their earnings rather than turning them over to the U.S. Treasury. According to the Wall Street Journal, Watt told the bipartisan group of senators the government “cannot risk the loss of investor confidence.”
Source: Benzinga