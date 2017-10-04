ASK A DESIGNER: Bold color on kitchen cabinets is a thing

Conventional wisdom says to use neutral colors or simple wood stains for anything as permanent as kitchen cabinets. Homeowners craving a burst of color have generally been advised to bring it in through easily changeable items like curtains or seat cushions. But home-design TV shows and blogs are changing that calculus by showing colorful, painted kitchen cabinets that look like a commitment worth making. Lately, “the natural materials are just not satisfying people,” says designer and apartmenttherapy.com founder Maxwell Ryan. “People are loving contrast right now,” including kitchens with bold colors and stark contrasts of black and white.

Source: Pantagraph

