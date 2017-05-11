Booming Growth Stocks and the Bear Case on the U.S. Economy

Things are looking great for equities. Right? Before today’s plunge, hardly a day went by without another record. The S&P 500 Index has closed at an all-time high 16 times in 2017, its 7 percent advance through Wednesday led by chipmakers and Internet companies with the fastest earnings growth. Growth stocks leading a rally — who could complain? Market economists, for one. To them, lopsided success in the companies for which expansion is coming easiest usually denotes anxiety that the economy’s bounty isn’t being equally shared. They’d rather see cheap and unloved stocks doing well, a sign growth is spreading.

