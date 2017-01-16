Baby Boomers Could Spark Affordable Housing Boom

They were the baby boomers at birth, and today as they “grow up” and eye retirement, some builders expect them to jumpstart an affordable housing boom. According to a report Opens a New Window. by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing, by 2035 more than one in five people in the U.S. will be aged 65 and older, and one in three households will be headed by someone in that age group. The Projections and Implications for Housing a Growing Population: Older Adults 2015-2035 report notes the growth will increase the demand for affordable, accessible housing that is well connected to services beyond what the current supply can meet. Census data shows that income drops significantly after the age of 75, falling from an average of $54K to $36K. With data also showing that these citizens spend more than 1/3 of their income on housing, the average single family residence is not affordable.

