Boston Area Needs More Affordable Housing

At a recent Boston Society of Architects panel, city council members Frank Baker, Bill Linehan, and mayoral candidate Tito Jackson discussed trends and solutions concerning the rising cost of housing in Boston. Between 2000 and 2016, the average rent increased by $1,500 in the Boston metropolitan area. As of 2016, only 18 percent of housing units in Boston were considered affordable, down from 40 percent of units in 2000. The decreasing affordability of housing in Boston is an issue that affects residents of the city and Boston College students alike. Boston is undeniably a college town. Home to 35 colleges and a student population of about 152,000, the city is a hub for graduates seeking work and a place to call home. The continual rise in housing costs, however, has presented a barrier to many Boston-area undergraduates hoping to stick around after graduation. At the panel, Jackson reported that Boston loses 52 percent of its resident students because they simply cannot afford to live in the city following the end of their college careers.

