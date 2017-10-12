New Boutique Apartments Scheduled to Open This Month

The newest addition to the H Street corridor is nearly complete. 501 H Street is a unique approach to boutique residential high-rise living. Managed by Borger Management, the building is perfectly located at the epicenter of a growing and bustling neighborhood. Pre-leasing now, the 28 sleek residences boast LEED Gold apartment homes featuring rich granite countertops, mosaic glass and stone backsplashes, hard surface plank flooring, Italian cabinetry, USB outlets, all with outdoor patio or terrace space. The apartments will also have spectacular views of either the Basilica, the dynamic H Street corridor, or the Capitol Building.

