Newsletter 

New Boutique Apartments Scheduled to Open This Month

0 Comments

The newest addition to the H Street corridor is nearly complete. 501 H Street is a unique approach to boutique residential high-rise living. Managed by Borger Management, the building is perfectly located at the epicenter of a growing and bustling neighborhood. Pre-leasing now, the 28 sleek residences boast LEED Gold apartment homes featuring rich granite countertops, mosaic glass and stone backsplashes, hard surface plank flooring, Italian cabinetry, USB outlets, all with outdoor patio or terrace space. The apartments will also have spectacular views of either the Basilica, the dynamic H Street corridor, or the Capitol Building.

Source: PRweb

READ MORE

You May Also Like

Penn Mathilda Apartments feature affordable housing and artsy businesses

0

De Blasio Administration Says It’s Ahead of Schedule on Affordable Housing

0

Report: Baby boomers worry often about housing affordability

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *