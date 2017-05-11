Brandywine Homes Begins Vertical Construction at Castella, a 21-Townhome Neighborhood in Norwalk, Calif.

NORWALK, CA–(Marketwired – May 10, 2017) – Brandywine Homes has begun vertical construction at Castella, a new residential community offering 21 townhomes in six two-story buildings near the intersection of Studebaker and Excelsior in Norwalk, Calif. “This beautiful enclave will feature townhomes with exceptional interiors, refined exteriors and the opportunity to personalize with options and upgrades,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “Castella offers a stellar opportunity for homebuyers in an underserved market. Like our other Norwalk communities, Sunstone and Citrine, we expect this new neighborhood to sell out quickly.”

