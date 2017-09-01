In the Bronx, 22 affordable apartments are up for grabs in an eco-friendly building

A new affordable housing lottery has opened up at 3365 Third Avenue in the Bronx, with 22 apartments up for grabs through NYC Housing Connect. (h/t 6sqft) The units are unique in that they’re in one of the borough’s only buildings that has been constructed to passive house standards, and one of the few in the city that has been designated as low-income housing. It was designed by Curtis & Ginsberg Architects, and will come with a 9,500-square-foot community facility on its ground floor.

Source: Curbed

