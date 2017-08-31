Downtown Brooklyn rental will debut 74 affordable apartments from $947/month

Located at the corner of Hoyt and Livingston Streets in Downtown Brooklyn, the 25-story rental building at 210 Livingston Street is set to launch the affordable housing lottery on 74 apartments, on Thursday. Those 74 rentals are part of a total 368 apartments, with the market-rate rentals set to launch at a later, yet-to-be-determined date. As for the affordable apartments, they come in a mix of studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms with rents starting at $947 per month.

Source: Curbed

