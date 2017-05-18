Builder confidence in the housing market continues to grow

Another indication that the housing market is continuing to strengthen. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), which measures builder confidence, rose two points in May to a level of 70 — the second highest reading since the housing downturn. “This report,” said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, “shows that builders’ optimism in the housing market is solidifying, even as they deal with higher building material costs and shortages of lots and labor.”

Source: ConsumerAffairs