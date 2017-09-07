Local builders plan large subdivision in Southwest Waco

Longtime Waco builders Fred Dewald and Richard Clark have teamed up to create a new subdivision in West Waco that will feature construction of more than 700 homes on property just blocks away from Castleman Creek Elementary School. Called Creekside, the development in the Midway Independent School District will offer homes priced from $200,000 to $400,000 and may fill up within six years, if the local housing market continues to sizzle, Dewald said. He and Clark have developed local subdivisions including Villages of Twin Rivers and Stone Creek Ranch.

Source: Waco Tribune-Hearld

