Building Green No Longer a Specialty

Builders anticipate green homes will comprise more than half of their business in five years, moving to necessity from specialty, according to a recently released report by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Energy-efficiency is in demand, as well as a “healthy indoor living environment,” the report reveals. “These findings show that green building has become an established part of the residential construction landscape,” says Granger MacDonald, chairman of the NAHB. “It is no longer a niche business; our members recognize the value of building green and are incorporating these elements into their standard business practices.”

Source: RIS Media