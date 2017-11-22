CA Senior Living Acquires TX Senior Housing Portfolio

Chicago-based CA Senior Living LLC has acquired three senior housing communities in the Dallas suburbs of Denton, Plano and McKinney, Tex. An affiliate of CA Senior Living, the senior housing investment and development division of Chicago-based CA Ventures, purchased the trio of properties from the Dallas-based developer, SRP Medical. The current manager, Integral Senior Living of Carlsbad, Calif., will continue to manage the portfolio of properties.

Source: MHN