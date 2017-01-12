Cabinets in resurgence at KBIS/IBS show

Continuing a strong upward trend, cabinet manufacturers and suppliers dramatically increased their presence at this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show and International Builder’s Show. Both events were January 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Woodworking Network staff unofficially counted more than 45 companies displaying cabinets for sale, marking a 50-percent increase over the turnout for the same events in Las Vegas last year. Just focusing on kitchen cabinets, more than 135 kitchen displays were in two massive halls on the show floor to attract the 80,000 design and construction professionals show organizers estimated would be on hand. After the busy first day of the show, cabinet exhibitors were enthusiastic about the event. Angela O’Neill, director of marketing for Wellborn Cabinet Inc., noted very positive attendance by the company’s dealers at the show. She also said it seemed like more companies coming to the show were bringing more personnel as attendees, such as design staff. She said that was a positive trend for the industry.

