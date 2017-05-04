Newsletter 

CalAtlantic Homes Introduces Eight New Home Designs At Amber Meadows In The Village Of Hoffman Estates, IL

CalAtlantic Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is now selling at Amber Meadows, with eight popular, single-family floor plans that allow homebuyers to select the perfect home for their lifestyle, in the coveted Village of Hoffman Estates. The public is invited to learn more about Amber Meadows during model home hours at Devonshire Woods, CalAtlantic’s adjacent, sister community.

