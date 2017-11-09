CalAtlantic Homes Brings Master-Planned Living To Benbrook With Debut Of Ventana In Fort Worth, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — CalAtlantic Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is now selling at Ventana, a new master-planned community providing home shoppers with nine stunning new home designs in the idyllic Benbrook area of Fort Worth, TX. The public is invited to tour Ventana during model home hours, Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE

Source: PR Newswire