CalAtlantic Homes Unveils The Manor At Oakhaven, An Enclave Of 36 New Homesites In Charlotte’s Ballantyne Area

CalAtlantic Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, today announced the debut of The Manor at Oakhaven, an intimate collection of 36 homesites in the prestigious Ballantyne area of Charlotte, NC. The Manor at Oakhaven offers six innovative new home designs to choose from and competitive pricing for home shoppers seeking to establish themselves in this sought-after south Charlotte community.

Source: PR Newswire

