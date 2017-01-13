Carrier® Côr™ Thermostat Expands Lineup

Lower price points, exclusive features focused on efficiency and comfort

ORLANDO, Jan. 13, 2017— Carrier is pleased to announce its next wave of Côr thermostats that will provide homebuilders a smart home comfort control with the same energy savings, convenience and Carrier expertise of the original Côr thermostat at lower prices. Carrier, a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

With the introduction of the Côr 5C and Côr 7C thermostats, Carrier will provide a wider range of Wi-Fi-enabled controls at a variety of price points, giving homebuilders the ability to provide customers a trusted thermostat to reduce energy consumption with the convenience of remote access. The Côr thermostat can reduce home comfort costs by an average of 20 percent when compared to a non-programmable thermostat.[1]

“As our initial Côr thermostat offering has increased in capability and grown its customer base, we’ve been able to further optimize the product’s potential,” says Matthew Pine, vice president, marketing, Carrier, residential. “Carrier understands the growing demand homebuilders have for smart home products that enhance efficiency and increase convenience and comfort for their customers. The introduction of these new Côr thermostats will provide even more homebuilders the ability to install a smart climate control interface that helps lower heating and cooling costs.”

The new Côr thermostats will offer an estimated real-time savings forecast based on adjustments made to the thermostat. Additionally, the improved Smart Setback feature will optimize the system performance based on each home’s individual thermal characteristics to enhance energy savings and owner comfort.

The next generation of Côr thermostats is demand-response capable and meets the Occupant Controlled Smart Thermostat requirements set by the California Energy Commission. They will also feature compatibility with Amazon Echo, Apple® HomeKit™ and other popular connected home systems.

All of these features will be available in a device with multi-color touch screens, an app-based set-up and a two-wire installation system that ensures compatibility across the majority of home climate control systems.

“Carrier recognizes homebuilders are demanding smarter products that offer homeowners a seamless solution to complete home comfort and we have responded with this new lineup of Côr thermostats, building off our legacy of success in the smart home and providing value added features like ease of installation,” says Pine. “We will continue to enhance these products to offer homebuilders smart thermostats that deliver efficiency, convenience and flexibility in home comfort.”

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.