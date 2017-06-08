Cedar Lawn residents blast public-housing project

Many residents of the Cedar Lawn neighborhood are angry after learning about a plan to build a new 250-unit public-housing complex, similar to existing Noland Village, near the vicinity of Md. 144 and Hopewell Road in Hagerstown. The new public housing complex will be known as McCleary Hill.

The first phase of the project includes tearing down the existing Noland Village on Virginia Avenue to make way for a new development that will offer homeownership as well as affordable housing, said Sean Griffith, executive director of the Hagerstown Housing Authority.

Source: Herald Mail Media