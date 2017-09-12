CEDIA Technology Solutions Pavilion to be Featured During Design & Construction Week®



The NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) and CEDIA, the leading trade association for the residential technology industry, today announced that Design & Construction Week will once again feature a CEDIA Technology Solutions Pavilion.

DCW, the co-location of IBS and the NKBA Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), will be held Jan. 9-11 in Orlando, Fla. For the second straight year, the IBS show floor will feature the CEDIA Technology Solutions Pavilion, designated specifically for exhibitors who specialize in technology solutions for the home.

“We are thrilled that CEDIA will once again have a prominent role in Design & Construction Week, the industry’s premier event that brings residential construction and design professionals from across the globe under one roof,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard. “For the past four years, DCW has exhibited tremendous growth. CEDIA’s focus on residential technology solutions will add to this forward momentum, increase traffic on the IBS show floor and help make 2018 our best year ever.”

“Being able to work with NAHB and NKBA at DCW again is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the numerous technology innovations that are available to home builders and home buyers,” said CEDIA Interim President and CEO Tabatha O’Connor. “DCW will also help to build an awareness and understanding of how CEDIA technology integrators and building/design professionals can work together to create homes that are luxurious, entertaining, safe, and efficient.”

More than 80,000 housing professionals attended the 4th annual Design & Construction Week held this past January in Orlando, Fla. The co-located shows, IBS and KBIS, featured a total of 2,100+ exhibitors in more than 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

Registration for IBS is now open. Registered attendees will have access to all tradeshows held during Design & Construction Week. For more information, visit: www.designandconstructionweek.com.

Organizations interested in exhibiting at the 2018 CEDIA Technology Solutions Pavilion may contact Michael Currier at MCurrier@nahb.org for details.