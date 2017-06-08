CEO Sound Bites from Ventas, NHI, Capital Senior Living

Senior housing CEOs have their share of challenges to navigate at the moment, from tight labor markets to oversupply to a rising interest rate environment. However, the outlook today—though uncertain—is not nearly as bleak as it has been in the past, according to some veteran chief executives. Forward planning right now demands caution but also the willingness to be opportunistic, and knowing that senior housing has been historically resilient should give confidence to investors, they said Wednesday at two separate events in New York City.

Source: Senior Housing News