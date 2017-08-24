Newsletter 

Robert Shiller: Changes to popular deduction wouldn’t have big effect on housing market

There may be rumblings about lowering the cap on mortgage interest rate deductions, but it would have a “rather small effect” on the housing market, Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller told CNBC on Wednesday. The popular deduction is “limited to a small percent of taxpayers. It’s just not that big an effect compared to the big things,” the Yale economics professor said in an interview with “Power Lunch.”

Source: CNBC

