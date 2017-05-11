The Housing Paradox: Why Can’t Cities Build Enough Housing to Match Job Growth?

Why do cities with the fastest-growing economies—including Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, and Austin–suffer from a growing imbalance between job growth and housing supply? A panel at the ULI Spring Meeting in Seattle examined why hot-market cities are failing to build enough housing for new workers, often by staggering ratios. The result is skyrocketing rents and housing prices that exacerbate regional inequality, feel unaffordable even to highly paid new workers, and strain transportation networks as the workforce moves farther out in search of affordable housing.

READ MORE

Source: Urban Land